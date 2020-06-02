Due to the past couple of months of questionable circumstances, Beechcraft Heritage Museum sent out a public update on the museum’s scheduled reopening date and also how they plan to readdress their Beech Party 2020 planning.
The annual Beech Party, usually scheduled for some time in the fall, is a four day-long event where pilots from all over the country gather to spend time with other passionate aviators as well as see some historical aircraft constantly being added to Beechcraft Museum.
“The safety and health of our guests, volunteers, staff and community are paramount,” Beechcraft Heritage Museum President Charles Parish said. “While the list of Pros is so long, it only takes one con of risk for us to step back and remember what our priorities and responsibility is to our enthusiasts.
“Recently, the Economic Recovery Group of the state of Tennessee released guidelines for attractions and large venues throughout the state. Pursuant to the current guidelines, we are 50/50 on hosting our Beech Party 2020 in October. Our Beech Party is a social event and it would be virtually impossible to responsibly manage and abide to social distancing measures for the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff.”
“With 145 days remaining until Beech Party, we continue to have daily, weekly and monthly meetings to discuss the status of this highly regarded Museum tradition. We do not want to be premature in cancelling this year’s Beech Party. It is anticipated at this time that our final decision date will between July and August,” Parish said.
The museum still encourages those interested in the festivities this fall to register, as all fees will be fully refunded or credited towards 2021’s Beech Party. Registration is available via the museum’s website www.beechcrafthm.org.
Full refunds are available until September 15. The Early Beech Party registration discount ends on September 1. Youth rates are half price for those aged 12 to 29.
“Stay safe and we will continue to keep you updated as we navigate through these uncharted circumstances,” Parish added.
If one does not wish to register online, they can call 455-1974 to register. The Beechcraft Heritage Museum is located at 570 Old Shelbyville Hwy.
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.