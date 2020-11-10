The Tullahoma Fire Department will hold signups for its annual Toy Drive the first weekend of December.
Each year, the fire department holds a toy drive to provide children in need in the community with Christmas presents despite any financial hardships their families may be experiencing.
Over the years, the fire department has provided toys for hundreds of children in Tullahoma thanks to the generous donations of thousands of dollars from the community. Individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations and more pool their funds to allow the fire department to purchase toys and gadgets for children who may not otherwise receive Christmas gifts.
Shasteen stressed that the department’s toy drive is only for children and families who live inside the city limits of Tullahoma.
Each year, the department spends between $15,000 and $20,000 on toys for the children signed up, according to Fire Chief Richard Shasteen. For the last few years, he said, the department has helped about 500 children from around 180 families in Tullahoma have a very merry Christmas.
The number of families assisted each year fluctuates, he said, but for the most part, the number is somewhere between 160 and 200 families, Shasteen added.
“It depends on the economy,” he said.
This year’s signups will take place from 9 – 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5 at C.D. Stamps Community Center, located at 810 S. Jackson St.
Parents who wish to sign up their children for the toy drive will need to bring proof of residency within the city limits, the birth certificate for each child they wish to sign up. Children up to age 14 can be signed up for the toy drive.
No child’s Social Security card will be accepted during the signups, according to the fire department, but parents must provide the last five digits of their Social Security number.
‘A little bit different’
The signups for the year’s toy drive have some new alternations to them in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shasteen said.
“We’re limiting the amount of people that come to one person per family,” he said. “We’re not allowing any children to come.”
That one person per family must bring all required proof of residency for the family as well as identification for each child that will be signed up.
“They must have a mask,” Shasteen said of the signup requirements.
In addition to the signup day alterations, the toy drive itself has some changes to it.
While in past years the fire department has accepted toy donations from the community, Shasteen said that will not be a part of this year’s drive.
Only financial donations will be accepted this year.
“We are only going to be accepting cash or check donations, because we just don’t want to risk taking anything in and then giving it to somebody else,” Shasteen said.
Instead, the department will focus on purchasing new toys and other gadgets for the children signed up, which he said would be the more “sanitary” option for all the children receiving gifts.
“We just don’t want to risk it.”
Helping families
Over the years, Shasteen said, the department has seen a slight decline in the number of children and families needing the Christmas assistance, which he said was encouraging.
This year in particular, he said, the department was anticipating seeing fewer families need its help, as the economy in Tennessee was doing relatively well.
“We’ve seen a decline in the last few years,” he said, “and we’re hoping that it continues.”
While the department is always glad to help out families who would not otherwise be able to have their own Christmas, Shasteen said he would love to see the program not needed in the future.
Always taking donations
Shasteen said people in the community are welcome to start sending checks to the fire department as soon as they are able.
Checks should be made out to the Tullahoma Fire Department Toy Drive and can be delivered to either one of the fire stations in town. They are located at 613 S. Jackson St (Station No. 1) and 1801 Ovoca Road (Station No. 2). Cash donations are also accepted, though checks are preferred, according to Shasteen.
Those who may not be able to donate to this year’s toy drive can always drop by a check whenever they are able to, as the department is always taking donations for the program.
“We accept the money any time, because if we don’t use it this year, we keep the money in a checking account…and it’ll help us get started next year,” he said.
There is a small amount in the account already that will help the department prepare for this year’s toy buys and distributions, Shasteen added.
“Any time if you want to donate, just drop by any of the fire stations and give it to one of the firefighters,” he said.
Having more money in the account also allows for the firefighters to get more bang for their buck, Shasteen said, as the program is a tax-exempt nonprofit.
Additionally, he said, some retailers give the department a discount on certain items. That discount, coupled with the tax-free status, allows the department to get more toys and presents for the children signed up for the program.
“We can actually buy more with that same dollar than most people can buy,” he said. “Plus, we can buy exactly what we need, so we don’t have any waste. We won’t have anything leftover if we buy exactly what we need and give it out.
The toy distribution will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 at a location to be determined. For any questions about the signups or eligibility, contact TFD at 455-0936.