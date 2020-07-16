Coffee County added another five cases of COVID-19, bringing the total amount of cases to 168, according to the latest figures from the Tennessee Department of Health.
That total includes 56 active cases and 112 recovered, according to TDOH. The health department releases its daily report at 2 p.m.
The county still has no COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide, Tennessee saw its highest single-day increase of cases yet, with 2,479 new cases. This brings the state's total to 71,540 cases of COVID-19. Of that number, 41,250 have recovered and 796 have died from the disease. The active case count in Tennessee currently sits at 30,290. There are currently 3497 hospitalizations for COVID, according to TDOH.
Neighboring counties also saw increases to their COVID-19 case counts.
Rutherford County now sits at 4,114 total cases, including 2,266 active cases and 1,808 recovered. There have been 40 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Cannon County currently has 66 total confirmed cases, including 36 active cases and 30 recovered. The county has no COVID-19 deaths, according to TDOH.
Warren County has 189 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 116 active cases and 72 recovered. The county also has 1 death attributed to the disease, according to state figures. However, reports from NHC McMinnville, which is experiencing an outbreak of the disease, there have been two patients who succumbed to it. This number conflicts with state figures.
Grundy County currently has 71 confirmed cases, including 11 active cases and 58 recovered. The county has two COVID-19 deaths, according to the state data.
Franklin County figures have 136 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 54 active cases and 79 recovered. Franklin County still has just three COVID-19 deaths, according to TDOH.
Moore County has just 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 19 active cases and nine recovered. The county has no COVID deaths, per the state report.
Bedford County now has 654 confirmed cases, including 152 active and 492 recovered. Bedford County has 10 COVID-19 deaths, per the state data.