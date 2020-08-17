A fourth COVID-19 death has been reported in Coffee County over the weekend, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The latest report, which is updated every day at 2 p.m., lists Coffee County with 617 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 302 cases still active and 311 recoveries. The fourth death was reported Saturday afternoon.
The TDOH report does not specify where the individual lived. Information is only broken down by county.
From Sunday, the numbers are a net change of -6 with nine new cases and 15 recoveries.
This is a flip from the weekend, which saw 14 new active cases and only six recoveries.
Saturday added one new active case and four recoveries, as well as the new death. Sunday saw 13 new active cases added and two recoveries. No new deaths have been reported since Saturday.