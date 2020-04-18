Free COVID-19 testing for anyone who wants it will be offered this Sunday in Manchester as well as multiple other locations across the state.
The Coffee County testing will be held at Coffee County Administrative Plaza off McArthur Street (Highway 55) from noon to 3 p.m., April 19.
The Tennessee Department of health announced Wednesday afternoon that 33 drive-through events will take place this weekend in order to make COVID-19 testing available to any Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.
The Coffee County Administrative Plaza, located at 1329 McArthur St. in Manchester, will be one of the drive-through testing sites.
Participants will not have to leave their vehicles in order to receive the testing, which will be performed by nurses and/or National Guard medics stationed at the site. Health care workers at the site will collect nasal swabs from those who wish to be tested, and the test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume. Future testing dates will be revealed on the Tullahoma News website as they are announced.
