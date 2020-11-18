All Tennessee county health departments are participating in the Fight Flu TN influenza vaccination event this Thursday, Nov. 19.
Tennessee county health department sites will not offer COVID-19 testing on this date but will resume COVID-19 testing on Friday, Nov. 20.
Individuals can still receive testing through their private health care provider or other locations, such as local pharmacy.
County health departments are holding the special flu vaccine events in every county to increase the number of people vaccinated across Tennessee.
"It’s important for everyone in Tennessee to get a flu vaccine, as we’ve seen an increase in seasonal flu activity in Tennessee in recent weeks and expect it to be around for many more,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, M.D., MBA, FAAP. “Vaccination is still the best protection we have against this serious and potentially deadly illness.”
No appointments are needed to receive a flu shot during these events.
TDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. It’s especially important for pregnant women to get flu shots to protect themselves and their unborn children, as flu is more likely to cause severe illness in pregnant women.
Currently, free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.