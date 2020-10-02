There are currently 225 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Overall, the county has reported 1,330 total cases of the virus, including the 225 active cases. There are 1,091 inactive/recovered cases of the virus, per the report.
There are 14 COVID-19 deaths reported in the county.
According to the TDOH Long Term Care Facility Data, two nursing homes in Tullahoma have reported cases of COVID-19. They are Life Care Center and NHC Tullahoma.
Per the dashboard, there have been six resident and 19 staff cases of COVID-19 at Life Care Center. The dashboard does not say how many of those cases are considered recovered. The most recent positive case of the virus at Life Care, per the dashboard, was Monday, Sept. 28.
Over at NHC, the dashboard says there have been 17 cases of COVID-19 among residents and 12 among staff. There have been two resident deaths at NHC, per the dashboard. The most recent positive result came from Tuesday, Sept. 29, according to the dashboard.
In the school system, only two schools had any newly-reported cases: Robert E. Lee Elementary School and Tullahoma High School. Both schools reported under five new cases among staff and among students for this week.
Over the last week, Coffee County has had a 10% positive rate among its COVID-19 tests. This data comes from the Coffee County Data Snapshot provided by the TDOH.
The snapshot also states Coffee County averaged 21.6 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last two weeks. The two weeks prior to that, the county averaged 16.6 new cases.
Over the last seven days, Coffee County has had an average daily case rate of 38.4 cases per 100,000 residents, per the snapshot.