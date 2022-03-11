February may be the shortest month of the year but it was long enough to see a historic peak in COVID-19 cases at its beginning and then just a trickle of infections by the month end.
The February spike of COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant dwarfed all previous spikes of the disease with 2,145 Coffee countians known to be actively infected when it was at its height on Feb. 1, jumping 500 cases in just a week. Meanwhile, February ended with 199 reported infections and just four new cases reported the final day of February. Overall, Tennessee’s infection rate has dropped by 66 percent in the past week.
The Tennessee Department of Health revealed there were 21,857 new cases in Tennessee on Feb. 1 and 841 on Feb. 28, marking a massive drop in infections during the short month. The early February 2022 peak dwarfed the previous pandemic peak on Dec. 15 of 2020 when 11,790 new cases were reported in the Volunteer State in what provided to be the deadliest two months (December 2020 and January 2021) of the entire pandemic. The disease has claimed 24,483 Tennesseans and 239 Coffee countains in its two-year tear.
Recent statistics from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) revealed that around 43% of people in the U.S., or about 140 million people, have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began, meaning more than half of Americans are yet to catch the disease. In Tennessee, about 53 percent of the population, or 3.67 million people have been fully vaccinated. That number is way behind the national average where 65 percent have been vaccinated. Coffee County lags behind the state average as about 47 percent of Coffee countains are fully vaccinated.
The newest numbers issued by the TDH are less than exact as the state stopped daily reporting earlier this year and only update weekly. The state revealed the move was made due to the soaring numbers during the peak, making the overall case count hard to track. The TDH also pointed out there are many people testing at home and never reporting infections to the state, further skewing numbers.
Anyone can still order their four home tests, being given away by the federal government free of charge by going to https://www.covidtests.gov/. The tests will ship seven to 12 days after the order is made and all Americans are urged to go ahead and request the tests so they will have them on hand should they need them.
Overall, virus activity continues to wane across the country, with new case reports reaching their lowest levels since last summer. COVID hospitalizations have fallen more than two-thirds from their January peak, to about 45,000 from more than 150,000 nationally. The number of patients in intensive care units has also plummeted.
Around 1,800 deaths from COVID are added to the total each day but that number is well below the peak of the Omicron. More than 950,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID in the United States.