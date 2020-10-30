Middle and high school students in Tullahoma will soon be on a similar schedule to the city’s elementary school students.
Tullahoma City Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that all Tullahoma school buildings will dismiss early each Wednesday starting Nov. 4.
According to Director of Schools Catherine Stephens, the early dismissal Wednesdays will be in effect throughout the rest of the school year.
Previously, the middle and high schools only had 1 p.m. dismissals on certain specified dates, usually coinciding with school breaks and parent/teacher conference dates, while the elementary schools released each Wednesday at 1 p.m.
According to Stephens, the early dismissal allows teachers to participate in professional development opportunities as well as coordinate and collaborate with their colleagues on lesson plans.
“This targeted time has proven beneficial for our students by allowing teachers to differentiate instruction and best meet student’s individual needs in the classroom,” she said of the early dismissals.
The ongoing pandemic has also prompted school officials to look at early dismissal days differently.
“COVID-19 has certainly brought unique challenges to educators who have worked tirelessly to provide appropriate instruction in both the traditional and virtual settings,” Stephens said. “This has added a heavy burden to our teachers, particularly those in the middle and high school settings, who are responsible for very specific content coupled with strict licensure requirements.”
Both East and West Middle School will release at 1 p.m. each Wednesday, while Tullahoma High School will release at 1:15 p.m., Stephens said, in accordance with each school’s general schedule.
Stephens said she and the district are “excited about the educational opportunities that will be provided for all of our students as a result of these early dismissal days.”