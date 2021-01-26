This weekend will mark the beginning of millions of Americans’ favorite time of year: the beginning of Girl Scout cookie booth sale season.
Each year, Girl Scouts across the country set out their iconic boxes of cookies at pop-up booths in parking lots, in front of grocery stores and myriad other locations to bring fan favorites to the masses.
But this year, local Girl Scout troops are getting creative for their booth sales as the COVID-19 continues to strike people ill.
According to Greg Gressel, the leader of Troop 2163, the young ladies in his troop strived to solicit their sales in December as normally as possible.
“The girls and their families have used social media [posts], emails and text messages as well as physically taking their order forms to places that they go to take preorders for cookies,” he said. “If they are still attending school or other socially distanced events, they had their order forms ready to ask people what flavors they would like to preorder.”
While troop leaders have been trying to keep things as normal as possible, some scouts have seen slightly lower than normal sales so far.
Jessica Harden, who co-leads Troop 312 with Denise Sutton, said her troop saw a slight dip in its preorder numbers but was not certain if the decrease could be attributed to the pandemic or to an increase in cookie price.
Regardless, both troops say they will be having booth sales, as the larger governing body, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, decided to forge ahead and have in-person booth sales.
For Harden, keeping safe while teaching her girls entrepreneurial skills means planning a few drive-through booth sales for those who would prefer that option over an in-person storefront sale. Her troop will also be set up outside local area businesses, for those who frequent their tables for their yearly supply of Girl Scout cookies, including Mike’s Tire Brake and Muffler in Tullahoma and Lakeside Veterinary Clinic in Estill Springs.
Gressel told The News his troop plans to turn its Girl Scout van into a Girl Scout Cookie Truck as a way to keep things safe and healthy for those wanting the scouts’ supply while they stay safe.
“With the help of some great friends and businesses like Nick’s Auto Repair, A&R Glass Company and Minuteman Press our troop will have a rolling sales booth,” he said. “We will park the van and people will be able to walk up to the window and purchase all their favorite famous Girl Scout cookies. You will not be able to miss us as our ‘Cookie Truck’ will be decked out with colorful decals of all our delicious cookies.”
Having the cookie truck will allow Gressel and his troop to control their environment as much as they can while keeping both scouts and customers alike safe.
Gressel’s troop will also have standard booth sales at certain storefronts like usual, he said, where all recommended safety guidelines will be observed as much as possible.
“At all of our cookie booths and truck sales we will be observing social distancing guidelines,” he said. “Our troop will also have the option of contactless credit card payment for cookie sales.”
Certain Girl Scout troops are set up for completely online orders of cookies. According to Harden, out-of-state cookie buyers, such as family members or friends of Girl Scouts who don’t live locally, can opt to purchase cookies from their favorite scouts online and have them shipped.
Gressel said the Middle Tennessee Council has developed a link that is individual to each scout that she can send to people who are out of town or across the country who may want to order cookies and give that scout the credit for the sale.
“Those persons pay for shipping, and the cookies are shipped directly to them,” he said. “It is a great program for those that have a lot of friends and family out of town."
For those who want to support the Girl Scouts but cannot indulge in the cookies themselves, donations are also accepted at booth sales. Girl Scout fans can also purchase a “Gift of Caring” box of cookies from their favorite troop. These cookies are mailed directly to members of the military who are serving overseas as a “means of encouragement and a little taste of home,” according to Gressel.
In addition to online sales, cookie connoisseurs can also locate a booth sale near to them through the free app Girl Scout Cookie Finder. The app is available on both the Apple and Google stores for iPhones or Android phones.