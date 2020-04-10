Daddy Billy’s Restaurant and Bar has taken lending a helping hand to a whole new level. Not only are they open to the public offering curbside pickup, carryout and delivery for free to regular customers, they are also delivering free hot lunches to senior citizens 65 and older Monday through Friday.
The restaurant’s Operations Manager Libby Good came up with the idea. “With everything going on, we were trying to think of how we could stay active in the community, keep business going and keep as many employees as possible and Daddy Billy’s owner Cameron Newton said ‘Hey, we need to brainstorm and think of stuff.’ I asked ‘What if we served meals to those who should not be getting out or are the most vulnerable to this virus?’ and Cameron said ‘Sure, let’s go for it.’
“We have extra food because our sales have dropped a little since no one is allowed to come in and eat. So, we started on March 18 and since then we have served 560 meals to seniors. We have about the same people who call in everyday so it is a list of roughly about 55 people who call in for a meal. One day, we had 74 call in,” she said.
“We get calls from family members like daughters and sons who live nine hours away saying that their mom or dad needs a meal delivered,” Good said. “One of the gentlemen we deliver to every day used to go out and eat with his wife who is currently living in a nursing home. Since they went on lockdown and he cannot go out there, he can at least have a meal at home.”
The business starts delivering to seniors around noon and they go until 4 p.m. or until their supplies run out. “Every day we have made sure we fulfill every order that gets called in. Even if we run out of our normal stuff, we will send them a grilled cheese sandwich or something like that to make sure they have food,” Good added.
The business has home health workers that call orders in for their patients. “We have one nurse that calls in for five of her clients that we deliver to every day. There is a whole group over at Autumn Manor that we deliver to as well,” she added.
“Just call our number and say you are ordering a meal for a senior and we will deliver it. The food and delivery are both free. We have a volunteer that comes in just to deliver the meals so that our employees can handle our customer meals if they need delivery. She goes all around the city every day delivering meals,” Good said.
For the elderly meals, Daddy Billy’s has a daily special that they deliver. Last Thursday, the meal was a half sub with pasta salad.
“We have done soups, chilis, a couple of casseroles, pizza and cheesy bread,” she added. “We try to do a lot of different things.”
“If there are any businesses that want to help sponsor this program, we would love to have any help we can get to keep this program going,” Newton said.
“This is all to help the seniors out and to make sure that they at least get one meal,” Good said.
“When this all started, we knew we were going to be facing pretty hard times. We had a management meeting about how we were going to navigate all of it and I said that we needed to come up with an opportunity to serve our community,” Newton said. “People see me all the time and tell me they love what I am doing at the restaurant, but it’s really not me. I have little to do with it. This was Libby’s idea. Of course, all of this stuff stops at my desk, but she came up with it. The staff executes it each day and they are the ones most at risk. That is the most amazing to me. It is easy to give when things are good, but it is harder when you do not have as much as you did.”
Daddy Billy’s is still open to the public offering curbside pickup, carryout or delivery free of charge from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except on Sunday. They are offering their full menu including alcohol. They have beer in a bottle and mason jars for their mixed drinks. All alcohol has to be sealed because there are still open container laws in place. Customers are welcome to bring in their own growlers to be filled up as long as they can be closed. The business is working on getting bigger containers such as growlers to serve more sealed alcohol with their carryout or delivery orders.
“We are still here and we are going to keep doing it as long as we can. We love the community’s support. Any support they can give us, whether it is buying lunch or dinner here or making a monetary donation, then we will make sure we keep going as long as we can,” Good said.
“We also want the community to know that part of the reason why we are doing this program is for my co-owner Nick who passed away recently,” Newton said. “We know he would be so happy about what we are doing here.”
To place an order for a senior or in general, call 455-6195. Daddy Billy’s is located at 119 NW Atlantic St.
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.