Gov. Bill Lee has ordered all non-essential businesses across the state to close their doors until April 14 amid COVID-19 concerns.
At his Monday briefing on the status of coronavirus in Tennessee, the governor took a step many doctors, nurses and other health professionals have been requesting for weeks: keeping people at home unless absolutely necessary.
Executive Order #22 restricts that "cannot possibly safely operate" including, barbershops and salons, will no longer be allowed to operate for the time being, according to Lee.
Lee said it was not a mandated shelter-in-place order, but rather a "strong urging for Tennesseans to stay home when at all possible."
Lee said he felt mandatory shelter-in-place orders infringed on personal liberties, although "with personal liberty comes personal responsibility."
He repeated requests for all people who did not need to be out to stay at home in order to protect essential employees such as doctors, nurses, surgeons and other healthcare workers.
"We need you to stay home if at all possible," Lee said.
The full executive order and the full list of essential services can be found at the link below.
They include:
- Health care and public health operations
- Human services operations
- Food and medicine stores
- Food and beverage production agriculture
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services
- Media
- Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
- Financial institutions and insurance entities
- Hardware and supply stores
- Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pickup services
- Restaurants for off-premises consumption
- Hotels and motels
- Funeral services and many more
The order takes effect Tuesday, March 31 and will last for two weeks, at which time the state will reevaluate things.
