At his daily press briefing this afternoon, Gov. Bill Lee announced he was updating Executive Order #22 from a request to an order that will require all Tennesseans to stay at home unless they are performing essential services.
Lee said after consulting with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, it was apparent that Tennesseans were not taking his prior requests and "strong" urges to stay at home seriously and travel patterns were approaching pre-COVID-19 levels.
With that information, Lee said he would be now be taking the step to mandate all Tennesseans not performing essential services to stay home.
Executive Order #23 will add enforcement measures to his previous executive order, which only carried a "request" for Tennesseans to stay at home and was enacted March 30.
Lee also said he sent a letter to all law enforcement agencies with guidance on how to enforce the new mandate, as well as previous executive orders.
The mandate will last until 11:59 p.m. April 14.
In addition, Lee announced the Music City Center in Nashville would be transformed into a facility for COVID-19 patients. There will also be similar sites in Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville.
There are currently 32 COVID-19 deaths in Tennessee from 2,845 confirmed positive cases. There are at least 220 recovered patients, according to Dr. Lisa Piercey, the Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner.
This is a developing story. We will post more information as we have it.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.