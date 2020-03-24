At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Gov. Bill Lee announced he was recommending all Tennessee schools to stay closed through Friday, April 24.
The new request adds another three weeks to his original request to keep schools closed through the end of March.
Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement in support of Gov. Lee's decision:
“This is an unprecedented time for our country and state and we thank Governor Lee for his leadership in protecting the health and wellbeing of Tennessee's students and teachers. We know school closures represent a significant disruption for families and students and the recommendation to extend them has not been considered lightly.
“The Department of Education team will continue to work closely with our districts as they serve students and families during this time. We are committed to doing whatever we can to support our district leaders as they make the necessary decisions to ensure students can continue to access critical meal and other services, as well as receive high-quality academic instruction while they are out of school.
“Even in the midst of these challenges, we have seen an incredible outpouring from districts, schools, and teachers going above and beyond to ensure students continue to have access to food and have the supports they need to continue learning. This is a huge testament to our resilience as a state and the dedication of our educators and leaders."
Lee said state workers are being asked to work remotely through the new April 24 date.
The News has reached out to Tullahoma City Schools officials to see if they will adapt their closure. We will update when we hear back from them.