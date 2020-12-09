Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued Executive Order No. 68 which allows the Tennessee National Guard to be sent to hospitals as the state suffers though the worst week of the pandemic in COVID-19 deaths.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,356 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. The department said 95 additional deaths were reported, a new single-day record.
The order grants Lee the “discretion to utilize National Guard and State Guard members in connection with certain health care and emergency services operations.”
National Guard members will be used to perform authorized diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in health care settings, including but not to limited to hospitals, emergency departments, and alternate care sites, operate public or privately owned, permitted ambulance service vehicles with a licensed service and to perform authorized nursing and other functions in facilities