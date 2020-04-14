Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday afternoon that his Safer At Home order will be extended through April 30, and he plans to begin a “phased reboot” of the Tennessean economy in May.
He cited the state’s 10 straight days of single-digit percentage case growth as an encouraging measure.
“It’s encouraging that Tennessee has now had more than 10 days of single digit percentage case growth,” he said during the briefing.
To date the state has tested more than 76,000 people with an average positivity rate of 6 to 8 percent, he said.
The state has moved more than 28 million pieces of personal protective equipment to each of the 95 counties, with more coming in every day, Lee added.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 5,610 total cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, with 109 related deaths and 1,671 recovered patients.
Lee said the plans for alternative care sites, including in Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville locations, are still in place in case any surge of hospitalizations occurs.
The hospitalization rate has remained “stable” so far, Lee said, with 579 COVID-19 hospitalizations to date. Hospital capacity is also still in a stable position, Lee added.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, and it could be some time” the governor said.
While the actions of local leaders, healthcare workers, first responders and state officials has helped stem the tide of COVID-19 cases in the state, Lee urged Tennesseans to remain “vigilant” and continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene lest the virus come “roaring back” and “erase all the progress that we have made.”
“Until a vaccine or a therapy is widely available to Tennesseans, this virus will be a present reality for us to manage and consider whenever we are making decisions,” Lee said.
Despite this, Lee said, the economy “cannot stay shut down for months on end.”
Lee said he planned to work with the unified command team to begin a “phased reboot” of the Tennessean economy beginning May 1.
“We need Tennesseans to go back to work but we also need everyone to recognize that physical distancing must continue for the foreseeable future,” Lee said.
Industry-specific guidance will come from the state between now and May, Lee added.
Part of the planning for the “phased reboot” includes the formation of an economic recovery group, Lee said, which will be led by Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell.
The group will work in coordination with leadership from the Tennessee General Assembly, healthcare professionals, local mayors and representatives from industries impacted by COVID-19.
“This will ensure that the unified command group will continue their focused effort on disease management, improving hospital and testing capacity and increasing out PPE supply chain,” Lee said of the group.
The group will also weigh in on “when and how” the governor will begin implementing the “phased reboot” of the state’s economy.
“We have to find new ways of living our lives and operating our businesses that will allow us to function as safely as possible while balancing a number of goals,” Lee said. “An open-ended economic shutdown is unsustainable.”
