Gov. Bill Lee has signed a new executive order that extended a state of emergency in Tennessee through the end of February.
The executive order is an addition to the order signed by Lee Dec. 20 as the numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Tennessee spiked to new heights following Thanksgiving.
On Dec. 22 Lee signed Executive Order No. 70 to extend the state of emergency. It will take effect on Dec. 29 and will last until Feb. 27. The order will let Tennesseans to continue to purchase alcohol to-go at restaurants.
It will also requires that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to stay home, with the exception to receive medical care. Employers cannot allow an employee who has tested positive to return to work until the employee has fulfilled all the CDC guidelines for isolation.
The order also extends previous provisions that pertain to the medical industry, will continue like allowing hospitals to continue to allow out-of-state healthcare workers to practice in Tennessee and letting retired medical professionals to easily re-enter the workforce.
Lee also signed Executive Orders No. 71 and No. 72 which will allow county mayors to continue to implement local mask mandates and local governments can also continue to hold meetings electronically.
Under the order, local mask mandates cannot require that children under 12 wear masks, or that masks be worn in a person's home, car, church or voting site, among other exceptions Lee says counties must allow.
The full order can be read below: