Graduation for Tullahoma High School is off again after the city of Estill Springs, where commencement was to be held, forbade the event to be held as planned at Montana Drive-in.
“We were never contacted about it. We were blindsided,” said Estill Springs Chief of Police Matt Baker of plans announced by THS Principal Kathy Rose to hold the event there on May 15. “No one from there contacted us and we started getting calls from concerned citizens here and in Tullahoma about what was going on.”
Graduation had been moved to the drive-in in neighboring Estill Springs due to safety concerns linked with having it at Wilkins Stadium in light of the pandemic. The exact procedure of how things would be carried out had not yet been revealed. Cancellation of graduation was announced by Rose in a tweet Monday afternoon and questions were deflected to Chief Baker.
“I hate it,” he admitted, pointing out he is not only a resident of Tullahoma but also a graduate of Tullahoma High School. “But safety is our main concern and with the COVID-19 outbreak, there’s a real concern for 2,500 to a possible 3,000 people coming to the same place.”
The chief pointed out the town of Estill Springs has only around 3,500 residents meaning Tullahoma graduation would have doubled the size of the small town during that evening. He also noted he has only an eight-officer force, meaning it would have stretched the department to provide security and traffic control.
Along with overwhelming the town, Baker noted the area of Highway 41 where the drive-in is located is a dangerous stretch of road, accounting for several bad wrecks over the past few years and the increased traffic would cause increased risk. The chief also said the drive-in is not set up to handle such a large crowd, even if it were just in the hundreds.
“The drive-in only has two bathrooms,” he pointed out, adding even conservative estimates of attendees would overwhelm the town and the facilities at the drive-in.
However, the chief admitted his number-one concern was the fear of a COVID-19 outbreak. “We don’t know where these people are coming from,” he said. “They could be coming from Nashville or Memphis where there’s a lot of cases and that could be spread here during graduation.”
At present the high school has not announced any alternative commencement plans.
In response to the chief’s comments, a statement was issued by the high school, detailing how they viewed the situation.
According to the school system, as soon as Gov. Lee closed public schools due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Tullahoma High School administrators began considering plans for celebrating 2020 graduation.
“It was clear, based on current health department information at the time that the typical stadium graduation would bring too many people close together to allow safe participation,” the TCS statement revealed. “The idea of a late graduation in July or August was considered in a TCS Board of Education study session on April 7, 2020. This option would leave out all students who had enlisted to serve in the US Armed Forces, those who were participating in collegiate sports, and those who were moving on to other post-graduation responsibilities.”
The school system’s feeling was that a late graduation would also be subject to the many unknowns regarding the trajectory of the current health crisis. At the April 7 board study session, THS principal Mrs. Kathy Rose made extensive statements regarding barriers to graduating on the originally-scheduled May 15 date. It was her opinion that, given the current trends in school and business closures, and barring any miraculous downturn in the number of Tennessee citizens contracting the virus, there would be no way that graduation could occur on schedule.
In early April, school administration began talking with owners of the Montana Drive-In, a private business located in Estill Springs, regarding a new graduation idea; the use of the drive-in facility for graduation. The working plan was to limit the number of vehicles to the already-approved capacity; to rent additional trailer restrooms that would provide sinks for hand washing, with THS custodial staff cleaning restrooms frequently and reserving the business’s indoor restrooms for the use of individuals needing handicap facilities. Students and one family member from their vehicle would be called one-by-one to meet on stage to receive their diploma, with the celebration of their success broadcast by LightTube on the other drive-in screens, on the internet and on local cable stations.
On April 17, the Estill Springs police department shared the THS event announcement of the Montana Drive-In graduation and encouraged those commenting to maintain a positive outlook regarding the local health situation. Given that Tullahoma plans did not violate the already established capacity limits of a private business that was set to reopen to the public on May 1, THS administration moved ahead to notify students and families of the revised graduation plans. Governor Lee’s guidance to school districts that are planning graduation ceremonies, dated April 24, included the use of venues such as local drive-in movie theaters, which further validated the drive-in graduation plan as a safe alternative. Tullahoma was identified by name in a virtual state-wide meeting of school directors and superintendents and praised for the plan last week.
The statement concludes that on April 27, Estill Springs police chief Baker called a Tullahoma High School administrator to declare the graduation shut down due to health concerns.