With COVID-19 growing in the state, Tullahoma High School officials have revealed graduation will not be happening May 15.
“I can tell you one thing without a shadow of a doubt: it’s not going to happen the 15th of May,” THS Principal Kathy Rose said at a school board study session this week. “I don’t see that happening.”
Rose said all the information coming from the White House in regard to large crowds at sporting events led her to take an approach similar to the director of schools in Rutherford County:
“Our kids are going to have prom. Our kids are going to have a graduation. We can’t put a date do it yet,” Rose said.
At the moment, Rose added, “the stage isn’t a safe place to walk across now,” and the information coming out daily about the spread of the virus didn’t indicate that things would be much safer by May 15.
The district would not be the only one in the state looking at holding a postponed graduation date, as high schools, colleges and universities are considering moving their 2020 commencement dates.
“Graduation here, it’s a community event,” Rose said. “It’s a source of pride.”
One option not on the table is canceling commencement ceremonies.
“In my heart of hearts, I want these kids to have a graduation,” Rose said.
Interim Director of Schools Scott Hargrove suggested the district go ahead and move forward with setting a few tentative dates and seeing if things hold out until then.
“We can plan, tentatively, I think, some dates, and then just push them back as we live through this,” he said. “It’s no different than the prom. We had a tentative date and then we had another tentative date. We’re going to continue to do that until we can have these events.”
The concern with setting tentative dates, Rose said, was continuing to disappoint community members, parents and students by moving the date back more and more.
“I don’t want to have a date and then make another date and then make another date and then push it back a little more,” she said. “I think we commit. I think as long as we can get it done by the second week in August we stand a good chance of still having our kids here. The only ones that we might not have here might be those who have signed up for military service that could be shipping out in June. If that were the case, we would certainly do something exceptional for them.”
Another point Rose made was that students may not be going back to a physical college in August or September.
“We don’t know at this point if kids will even going to be going back to college in August or not, because schools are talking more and more about what they’re going to do in the wake of distance learning,” she said.
Rose said she was dedicated to doing whatever she needed to do to make a graduation happen, though she would hesitate to put a date on it.
School officials are still brainstorming on a tentative date for graduation.
Rose said if students or parents had not yet ordered their graduation invitations, they should hold off for now.
Another concern for school officials were the graduation requirements for current high school seniors.
While the state has waived certain requirements for students for this school year, including the civics test and ACT test requirements, Rose said she would like to see the state also waive other requirements in order to allow all high school seniors in good standing receive their diploma this year.
“If I could wave a magic wand to make things easier right now, I would ask the state board of education to waive economics, to waive personal finance and to waive government, because of those three classes two of those classes had students who just started them last week,” she said. “They’ve never been in a physical classroom for those classes, and the teachers try to push material out to them because it’s a required credit. All three of those are a required credit for graduation.”
Additionally, Rose said she would like to see the fourth mathematics credit required waived for seniors.
Some school districts in the country, such as Alabama, have already determined seniors in good standing as of the end of March will go ahead and receive their diploma.
While the state hasn’t made a determination on the matter, Rose said THS has already taken steps to keep students from falling behind.
“What we have told our teachers at the high school is if a student was passing your class at the end of the third quarter, their grade is not going to go down,” she said. “Their grades can only go up. Where we are trying to put their focus is on those students who are already struggling, and we are really pushing the word opportunity with them. They’ve got a chance to improve their grade – a chance to salvage this.
Teachers are reaching out to all their students, but Rose said they are putting a little extra focus on those students who were having trouble getting over “that fence” at the end of the third quarter.
“If there’s something we can do fourth quarter to get them over that fence, we want to do it,” she said.
