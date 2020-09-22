The Hands-On Science Center continues to be a source of science education during the pandemic.
Despite being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) has continued to be active in the community via virtual classrooms and take-home science kits.
Since Aug. 20, HOSC has been hosting virtual classrooms every two weeks on Facebook Live. Each virtual class is between 20 to 30 minutes and has both children and parents interacting with HOSC Science Adviser Bill Boss and Education Director Olga Oakley with comments and questions.
The first virtual classroom was a cosmic voyage that focused on constellations, rockets and different planets. Oakley said they asked parents and children what they wanted to learn and tried to help answer any questions they had about the topic.
The second class was a chemistry presentation that involved experiments based on chemical reactions. The experiments included putting Mentos in Diet Coke, baking soda and vinegar and dry ice.
The latest class from Sept. 17 was about dinosaurs.
HOSC has also started giving out take-home science kits. So far only two kits, a mini-planetarium kit and a slime kit, have been given out to children.
According to Oakley, the kits come with a lesson plan booklet, materials list, step-by-step instructions and a pre- and post-test for children to answer questions to see what they learned.
“It’s okay if they don’t know anything,” Oakley said. “We hope they learn a thing or two from our kits.”
The booklet also includes a link to HOSC’s website, where a video of the staff doing the kits is available for children who want to follow along.
Oakley said the kits are free, so families from all socioeconomic backgrounds have an opportunity to get them. She is also asking the community to help and continue to donate so they can continue to give out free kits.
Oakley said any donation is welcome, whether they be “very little from a family” or larger donations from businesses or larger corporations so the center can “continue to give out the kits during the pandemic."
The kits have been met positively and are in high demand.
“The first week we bought materials for 40 kits, and there was high demand, so we bought more material for 15 more, so that was 55 kits,” Oakley said. “This last time we made 100 kits. Parents were very happy that we almost doubled our kit amount, and they all went out.”
HOSC is also looking for help from the community so they can reopen its doors.
Oakley said since HOSC closed, the staff and volunteers have cleaned and painted the facility. The sound garden outside the facility is being worked on as well.
Thanks to an Air Force STEM grant, HOSC received a new exhibit about the Mars Rover. Oakley said the children will be able to use a remote control to show how the rover moves on Mars.
HOSC has also been using ozone generators to help clean the facility. While the generator is in use, the animals in the exhibits have been moved to a new shed to keep them safe until the cleaning is done.
Oakley stated HOSC is planning to continue to do virtual events for the time being and may have a contest where a small number of children can come to HOSC to see the new exhibits and changes.
“We are just trying to see HOSC from a whole new perspective and reinventing ourselves during the pandemic,” Oakley said. “It’s definitely different for us and the community, but it’s a good kind of different and it’s just a great way for kids to see science and stay on their toes from a different point of view.”