The Hands-On Science Center has continued serving the community during the pandemic even though the “hands-on” portion has been difficult given the nature of the virus.
Instead the center has gone virtual and is seeking to provide science kits which can literally allow students to be “hands-on” when learning.
In addition to online science demonstrations on Facebook, the Hands-On Science Center has been providing hundreds of take-home science kits every other Saturday. The upcoming offering of kits will be Jan. 31.
“We will allow up to 50 total kits to be reserved and up to 2 per family,” said Bill Boss of the Hands-On Science Center. “You will be welcomed to pick up additional kits during the first-come-first-served period.”
Boss said there are some limitations. Due to limited staff and work-from-home-hours, pick up times for reserved kits will only be able to be 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
“Families that reserve and do not pick up will not be able to reserve in the future so that we can ensure we are getting these out to as many people as possible,” Boss noted, adding they are looking forward to when the Hands-On Science Center can return to in-person operations.
“Thank you for your understanding,” he said. “To make a reservation email info@hosctn.org and remember these kits are designed for families. If you are an organization such as a scout group, day care, etc. please contact us for alternative options in lieu of these kits.”