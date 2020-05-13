Patients who have delayed surgery or other non-emergency procedures can now work with their physician to secure care as Tennova Healthcare – Harton resumed some outpatient elective services this week.
The hospital is following Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing some elective surgeries and procedures in hospitals with a low or no COVID-19 census.
Safety remains the hospital’s highest priority. Numerous precautions for infection prevention, access control, social distancing and patient flow are in place to maintain a safe environment of care. Everyone who enters the building, including staff, is screened, and all employees, physicians and patients are expected to wear masks.
The daily number of procedures performed is being limited and furniture in waiting areas as been spaced to maintain appropriate social distancing. Cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces and caregiving spaces has been intensified.
Visitor restrictions for inpatients remain in effect, with exceptions for laboring mothers, pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.
“As we reopen elective procedures, our physicians and caregivers are working diligently to keep every patient safe,” said Chief of Staff Randal Rampp. “It is important to reschedule healthcare procedures that have been delayed to health conditions to not deteriorate. We also want to remind everyone that it is safe and necessary to seek immediate help in an emergency department for serious health emergencies like chest pain, heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening conditions.”
Non-COVID-19-care zones, where patients who are screened as negative for COVID-19 will receive care from dedicated staff, have been defined in the hospital. If, at any time, we are caring for COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital, those patients are grouped together in the same unit away from all other patients.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our patients’ and caregivers’ health and safety have been our primary concern,” said CEO Rich Ellis. “We are ramping up slowly to ensure safety for everyone. Patients can be assured that we are taking every precaution to protect them.”
The hospital’s plan to restart elective procedures at the appropriate time is made in consultation with the board of trustees, medical executive committee and surgical leadership and follows all local, state and federal guidelines.