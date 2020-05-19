With the drive-through graduation ceremony set to take place this Friday, Tullahoma High School officials have announced that parking in the two student lots will be restricted to parents and students.
Those wishing to park at the high school to access the greenway will need to find alternative access points, according to Principal Kathy Rose.
“They’ll need to park at the baseball field,” she said. “They’ll need to park at Frazier McKewen.”
While Rose acknowledged it may be a minor inconvenience for those who like to park at the high school to access city’s greenway, both the North and South parking lots of the high school will need to be utilized for graduates and their families on Friday.
Tullahoma Police Department will be assisting in the security efforts, Rose told The News. Parking in those lots will be restricted, according to Police Chief Jason Williams.
“We will have parking restricted and reserved on school property for the graduates,” he said.
The THS Class of 2020 is set to graduate via drive-through from 1 to 6 p.m. this Friday afternoon. The ceremony will be livestreamed via Tullahoma Utilities Authority LightTube. For those without LightTube service, the ceremony will also be streamed live on the TUA LightTube Facebook page.
