Local preschoolers continued a decade-long Thanksgiving tradition this past week.
The children at the Highland Baptist Child Development Center had their annual Thanksgiving feast while learning about the story of the holiday.
The director of preschool/daycare, Ann Smith, said the children have been looking forward to the feast and even decorated their own costumes by adding drawings and stickers to their vests. She added they can take their costumes home.
Meanwhile, the teachers have been teaching the students about the Mayflower’s journey to Plymouth, Mass., and how the pilgrims received help from Native Americans who supplied them food, skills and knowledge of the land. With the first harvest being a good one, the pilgrims invited the Native Americans who helped them to the feast in which what is considered to be the “first Thanksgiving.”
“We just enjoy a day of celebration and the kids have a Thanksgiving meal at Highland,” Smith said.
According to Smith, the Thanksgiving feast has been an annual event for more than 10 years, when even her daughter, who is now in eighth grade, took part in it. Smith even kept a special souvenir from that year.
“I still have my daughter’s (costume) when she did hers,” Smith said. “It’s something to keep, if they choose to do that.”
Smith added the Child Development Center is also celebrating its 50th anniversary as well. There was a planned celebration for the anniversary in September, but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was put on hold.
To prevent the spread of the virus, Smith said the development center has been following a strict policy that includes adding extra tables in classrooms to spread the students out as well as check temperatures.
“We check temperatures when they come and have them wash their hands and we always sanitize,” Smith said. “We have strict policies about kids having fevers and being exposed to stay home.”
With all the precautions in place, the students and staff still feel grateful to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with the people they cherish.
“We feel very blessed at Highland to have this ministry not only for children but for their families and we feel like that is a blessing for us to be able to minister and have a quality child care that everyone can depend on,” Smith said.