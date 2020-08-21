The next meeting of the Historic Preservation Society of Tullahoma will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. The meeting will be held outside at Frazier McEwen Park at the pavilion adjacent to the Rocket Playground.
The topic of discussion for the August meeting will be “The Tullahoma Equal Suffrage League,” presented by Mary Anne Scott.
Members and friends are invited to attend and learn why Tullahoma can join Tennessee in celebrating the pivotal role it played on Aug. 18, 1920, when it ratified the 19th Constitutional Amendment, giving women the right to vote.
The local League was formed May 15, 1915, and actively participated in the state’s organization efforts. Join the HPS to learn about the fight for women’s rights and how Sara Willaim Knott Ransom and others contributed.
Scott received her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Tennessee Technological University, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee and a doctorate in engineering science from the UT Space Institute, where she conducted research. She has also managed programs in computer science and networking for the U.S. Department of Energy.
After retiring, Scott focused her efforts on giving back to her community and engaging in genealogical research. She lives in Tullahoma and is an active member of the GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club. She is past regent of the NSDAR and currently serves as the treasurer of HPS. She is also on the board of directors at Shofner Chapel, Inc.
Attendees are requested to wear a face mask and bring a lawn chair if they do not wish to sit at a picnic table. Proper social distancing will be practiced at the meeting.