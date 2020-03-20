In an effort to keep all employees, subscribers, advertisers and customers safe, The Tullahoma News will be temporarily reducing office hours until further notice. For the time being, the lobby will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Most of the staff at The News is still working on-site and may be reached by phone, fax or email. Please do not hesitate to contact a staff member in any of those manners. Customers are also welcome to call the office at 455-4545 and use the automated directory to assist with connecting them with the department or extension needed.
Please visit www.tullahomanews.com to find the online edition of The News, follow us on Twitter at the handle “@tullahomanews” and our Facebook page “The Tullahoma News” for up-to-the-minute coverage.
The News would like to thank everyone for their patience during this time. The public will be updated online and in print when the office resumes normal hours.
The modified office hours are meant to be a temporary measure given the economic and medical realities surrounding the COVID-19 crisis and will not affect the delivery of the newspaper nor its online coverage.
