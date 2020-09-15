Local nonprofit Horse Play Inc. will host its second annual barn dance later this month.
The annual Swing & Sway for Horse Play” barn dance is scheduled for 6 to 9:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Wiseman Pavilion Park in Lynchburg. Tickets are on sale now for $25 for couples, $15 for single individuals, $8 for children ages 10 to 14. Children under the age of 10 are free. Eight-person table reservations are also available for $125.
The South Jackson Street Band of Tullahoma will be performing at the event, and Joe Orr Realty will provide an auctioneer for the live auction for the night as well. There will be door prizes and concessions for sale.
The event will also see the Prince and Princess of Horse Play presented at the barn dance. According to Horse Play volunteer Loretta Christian, they will be driven to the dance by a horse-drawn carriage and be seated at a special decorated table.
The prince and princess, Demarius Edmiston and Amelia Anderson, were crowned the first prince and princess of Horse Play Inc. back in July.
The organizers made clear there will be special precautions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are taking special precautions to socially distance tables,” organizers revealed. “We also will take food orders and serve meals for those who don’t want to go through a line.”
While they will be practicing social distancing and wearing masks, they encourage everyone to come to the event to “have a fun evening of good music, good food and a great live auction.”
Sponsorship opportunities will be available for anyone interested. These levels include feed-a-horse, vet-a-horse and sponsoring the riders to keep the children riding horses for free.
“We lost our biggest fundraiser due to Covid-19,” organizers said. “These sponsorships ensure the care of our horses and keep our riders riding for free.”
Options for sponsoring a child includes $250 for each individual child; two children for $300; three for $600; four for $800 or five for $1,000.
Other fundraisers Horse Play Inc., has been doing is selling personalized bricks to honor a special person, horse or a loved one to build a patio near the Freeman Area. The patio will have memorial benches with the names of horses that have retired from Horse Play.
Horse Play Inc. is a nonprofit organization providing recreational horseback riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges.
For more information, anyone can contact Christian at 931-434-1298 or visit the Horse Play Inc. Facebook page and website horseplayinc.org.