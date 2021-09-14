Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital heroes (physicians, staff and department leaders) are continuing to provide high quality care to their patients. The hospital and these heroes strongly urge those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get vaccinated, continue to social distance and wear masks to help limit the spread of the virus and the delta variants.
“The Tennessee Department of Health reported over the period of Aug. 26, through Sept. 6, the averaged tests per day for Coffee County was 197.3 with an average positive percentage of 20.9%,” said Rich Ellis, President, Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. “Vaccinations are our first line of defense against COVID-19 and its variants. Local pharmacies and grocery chains have vaccines available.
“Coffee County Health Department at both the Tullahoma and Manchester clinics are administering vaccinations as well as conducting testing.”
In addition to the COVID-19 battle, the heroes at the Tullahoma hospital are amid transitioning all hospital systems to a new electronic health record systems. Once completed, this will result in a more integrated and efficient environment for patient care. The new electronic health record system, from Epic Systems Inc., has been used at VUMC since 2017 and is comprised of numerous modules. Healthcare providers can more easily perform such tasks as ordering tests, reviewing medical records and even sharing health records with other hospitals and healthcare providers if needed.
The hospital’s patients will also now be able to utilize the “My Health at Vanderbilt,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s online patient portal. My Health at Vanderbilt allows patients to quickly see test results, request appointments, request refills on medications or send messages to their healthcare providers.
The local Vanderbilt Integrated providers and their clinic staff received training in January and implemented the new systems allowing their patients to become users of the “My Health at Vanderbilt” information portal at that time. No matter which Vanderbilt facility, provider or service used (Tullahoma, Shelbyville, Lebanon, Nashville, etc.), everything is contained in the portal.
“With the electronic health record system transition, a 24-hour manned command center was established. This included the assistance and expertise from many of the Vanderbilt main campus personnel,” Ellis said. “The VTHH leaders have worked tirelessly to assist staff and physicians to master the components of placing orders, documenting, receiving test results, work orders, etc. Our VTHH heroes have shown that the Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital team works together to provide great, safe, quality patient care and work diligently supporting the hospital and their co-workers to improve the processes within.”
With the addition of the new Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Vanderbilt Health is growing its workforce in Middle Tennessee. As one of the region’s largest private employers, Vanderbilt Health is committed to investing in both the health and economic vitality of the communities we serve. At Vanderbilt, leadership welcomes employees from a wide variety of backgrounds, traditions and experiences, and staff are currently seeking health-care professionals in the Shelbyville and Tullahoma communities to join the award-winning team. Visit vumc.org/careers to search for opportunities.