Hundreds of Coffee County residents took advantage of the free, drive-in COVID-19 testing offered by the state this past Sunday as they flocked to the Coffee County Administrative Plaza as did an estimated 11,000 Tennesseans at 35 locations around the state.
Nurses and National Guard medics collected nasal swabs from those who wanted to be tested, with test results available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who had concerns about the health of a family member, was invited to come to the location this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Debbie Dickey, Coffee County Public Health Director.
This testing was provided at no cost to participants, and those who came for testing remained in their vehicles throughout the process.
"It went great," said Emergency Management Agency Director Allen Lendley after the testing event. "Everyone worked well together and the line seemed to move as expected. We tested 515 people. The health department should have all the results by the end of the week."
Lendley thanked all organizations and individuals that participated. "I want to thank the health department, Manchester Fire and Rescue, Coffee County CERT Team, Manchester Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff's Department, National and State Guard, Coffee County Emergency Medical Services and Tennessee Highway Patrol. It was a group effort and everyone did a great job."
Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., CDT daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.