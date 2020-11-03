Saturday, Oct. 24 was a day filled with educational, informative information as the community hosted its first ever TEDx event at the University of Tennessee Space Institute (UTSI).
Half a dozen speakers from all walks of life, including a puppeteer, a tourism professional and a church minister, presented short speeches about things such as public art, public speaking, race issues in the south, rocket science and personal trauma all under the overarching theme of “Change.”
Featured speakers included Chris Crumbly, the senior director for space and defense programs at UTSI; Stephanie Hudacek, the president and founder of Soundly Music; Ed May, a puppeteer; Sara Beth Urban, the executive director of the Tennessee Distillers Guild; Matt Willey, a muralist and creator of The Good of the Hive; Tamara Milford*, a foster care graduate and advocate; and Steven Hovater, the preaching and outreach minister at the church of Christ at Cedar Lane.
Milford could not attend in person due to a last-minute scheduling conflict, but she pre-recorded her talk on the UTSI stage. The video was played for the attendees in lieu of her physical performance.
The event was coordinated by Robin Dunn, who serves as an alderman in Tullahoma. Dunn told The News in January when the event was announced that she wanted to bring TEDx to Tullahoma for years before finally applying for a license from TED itself.
“I love that TED talks often provide profound information in succinct presentations, and I wanted to bring something like that here to Tullahoma,” she said in January.
TED – short for technology, entertainment and design – is a nonprofit devoted to “spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks” or 18 minutes or less. The nonprofit began in 1984 and has covered myriad topics from science to business to global issues in more than 100 languages.
From the larger TED organization, TEDx events are independently-run events that help “share ideas in communities around the world.”
The event was first scheduled to take place in April at the University of Tennessee Space Institute but was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Dunn, moving the event presented its own challenges that plenty of people around the world had to adapt to once the pandemic hit, but she was able to successfully shift the dates with plenty of support.
“Everyone was supportive of the decision to move to October,” she said. “I couldn’t have been more pleased with how the event turned out.”
The inaugural TEDxTullahoma was by all accounts a smash hit, according to Dunn.
Dunn told The News she has received plenty of feedback on the event from attendees, other organizers and the speakers themselves.
“Given the feedback from our attendees and our speakers, the event met our goal of offering a thought-provoking experience filled with ‘aha’ moments,” she said. “One of my favorite parts of the day was standing backstage with our speakers awaiting our final ‘thank yous’ at the end of the morning. It was a noticeably relaxed and giddy mood compared to the speakers’ cool and collected focus when they were in preparation mode on Friday night.
“One of the speakers commented backstage that he felt a connection with each of our guests even though the subject matters of the talks were vastly different. It was heart-warming witnessing that pinnacle moment.”
Overall, Dunn said, the event was “exactly what I was hoping for” and she “couldn’t have been more pleased with how the event turned out.”
“It has been fun this week running into attendees and asking, ‘What was your favorite part?’” she said. “The recordings of the event will continue to showcase our community as a technology-driven, forward-thinking and creative city that is ‘unique as its name’ when people all over the globe see the name ‘Tullahoma’ on the highly popular YouTube TEDx Channel.”
TED and TEDx talks are posted online to their respective YouTube channels for global audiences to reach, meaning countless people around the world will soon see the speeches given at the Tullahoma event.
Dunn said she is already working on coordinating a TEDxTullahoma for 2021 and will be attending a TED tele-conference in November.
“This will bring us one step closer to being able to host larger events in the future,” she said.