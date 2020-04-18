Daniel Prince has a cure for the virus and he’s giving it away for free. Unfortunately it isn’t COVID-19 he’s cured, its computer viruses which, while the pandemic persists, you can get rid of at no costs by taking your ailing desktop or laptop to It Gets Fixed.
“We were looking at a way to help the community,” said It Gets Fixed owner Daniel Prince of his offer of free service. “We realize that being at home, folks are using their computers and phones a lot and some of them may be having problems. So, we are offering free service for anyone who wants it.”
The offer, Prince noted, comes without strings although customers must pay for their own parts if parts are needed to fix their device. However, for something like removing viruses from a system, the costs is free. The free service offer is not just for computers as the company also works on phones.
“You could get an iPhone fixed for $20 right now,” he pointed out, noting they also work on gaming computers and can tweak those for just the price of the parts.
Prince revealed his business shut down for a couple of weeks at the beginning of the pandemic and did a deep clean of their facilities.
“It’s basically a giant clean room where we work,” he said, noting maintaining a sanitary environment is something they are constantly doing. “It’s super sanitary here.”
Customers who need services on their phones or computers can call the business at 931-952-5425 for information. They are open Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are located at 508 East Carroll Street, not far from Old Shed Brewery. Customers do not come in but instead place their items in a collection basket on the porch during regular business hours so there is no contact.
The offer of free service, Prince added, is good until further notice.
