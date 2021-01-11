According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 83.4 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 46.4 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 72.1.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 17.0%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 657,396 which includes 7,865 deaths, 3,079 current hospitalizations and 568,910 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.