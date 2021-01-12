According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 75.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 45.2 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 61.0.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 16.7%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 660,874 which includes 8,011 deaths, 3,048 current hospitalizations and 579,345 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.