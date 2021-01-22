According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are currently 5,732 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, with 350 active cases and 5,300 cases that are considered inactive/recovered. There are now 82 deaths from the virus.
In comparison to Jan. 22, active cases decreased in Coffee County by 114.
According to the state education department dashboard, Tullahoma City School are reporting low cases of COVID-19 among the students and staff for the last two weeks.
Both Bel-Aire Elementary School and Jack T. Farrar Elementary School reported zero cases for students and staff for the last two weeks.
East Lincoln Elementary School reported zero cases among students and <5 cases among staff for the last two weeks. Robert E. Lee Elementary School reported <5 cases for students and zero cases staff this week with <5 cases among students and zero among staff last week.
East Middle School reported <5 cases among students and staff for the last two weeks. West Middle School reported zero cases for students and staff this week and <5 cases for students and zero cases for staff last week.
Tullahoma High School reported <5 cases among students and staff this week and <5 cases for students and zero cases for staff last week.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 51.3 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 30.0 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 44.4.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 14.5%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 701,847 which includes 8,777 deaths, 2,361 current hospitalizations and 646,144 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
As of Jan. 10, the county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.