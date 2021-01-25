According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are currently 5,785 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, with 345 active cases and 5,356 cases that are considered inactive/recovered. There are now 84 deaths from the virus.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 39.7 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 26.2 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 46.4.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 11.1%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 710,427 which includes 8,970 deaths, 2,068 current hospitalizations and 657,031 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
As of Jan. 10, the county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.