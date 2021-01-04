According to the latest report from the TN Department of Health, there are currently 5,088 total cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, which includes 569 active cases and 4,449 inactive/recovered cases. There are now 70 deaths due to the virus.
According to the state's long term care facility dashboard, Life Care Center has zero residents and four staff members who have tested positive for the virus as of Dec. 28. Morning Pointe had five staff members and nine residents to test positive for the virus as of Dec. 14. There have no deaths due to the virus reported at either facility.
The dashboard also shows as of Dec. 20, NHC Tullahoma had 36 residents and 38 staff with COVID-19.
When compared to NHC's own dashboard, the facility has one in-house patient who tested positive and two residents admitted to the facility with the virus. Only three staff members have tested positive for the virus. The facility's dashboard lists 33 patients and 38 staff members as "recovered." There have been only been three deaths at the facility, per the NHC dashboard.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 83.9 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 49.2 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 88.2.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 18.6%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 612,250 which includes 7,168 deaths, 3,213 current hospitalizations and 530,494 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.