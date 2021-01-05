There are now 72 deaths from the virus.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 80.6 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 43.4 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 89.4.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 18.6%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 503,651 which includes 5,960 deaths, 2,889 current hospitalizations and 425,264 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested. Patients are asked to enter through Hendrixon Drive.