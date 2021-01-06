According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 84.2 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 43.9 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 87.6.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 18.3%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 625,237 which includes 7,381 deaths, 3,332 current hospitalizations and 548,838 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested. Patients are asked to enter through Hendrixon Drive.
As of Monday, Jan. 4, the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency announced the health department would have limited supplies of vaccines available starting today (Wednesday), Jan. 6, though all available appointments to receive those vaccines had already been filled.
The vaccine distribution for Coffee County is now located at the Coffee County Fairgrounds and will take place each Monday, Wednesday and Friday while vaccine supplies last.
Appointments are recommended for anyone needing a vaccine, though health department officials announced the next available appointments would start next week.
To schedule an appointment, contact your local health department clinic. The Tullahoma Health Department clinic can be reached at 931-455-9369.