After three weeks under the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Bill Lee and extended quarantines that will continue to varying degrees once government opens back up this week, Tullahomans are finding themselves safer from the COVID-19 outbreak but feeling a little stir crazy.
“One of the most significant issues facing people during this time is a change in their regular routine,” Julia Johnson, a clinical licensed professional counselor, brain injury specialist and a certified rehabilitation counselor said. “They do not have that regular structure of their day. Whether they are a student used to a much regimented, typed-out routine or an adult that is not working right now, there are a lot of unknowns.”
She admitted the fact that this situation is all new to everyone, can take people out of their comfort zone.
“This is uncharted territory for all of us. The unknowns that people may be facing today are not comfortable. People typically do much better when there are knowns that they face and when they have more control over a situation, but in this particular instance, they do not,” Johnson said. “They also may be away from a loved one. I definitely believe that those particular things play into the person going ‘stir crazy,’ developing more anxiety and depression during this time.”
If someone has never seen a doctor or been treated for anxiety or depression before, but they begin to experience symptoms during this time of isolation, Johnson recommends that looking at their current resources would be helpful. “I would tell them to look at the people that they trust like a family member or a good friend and reach out to them. Also, use their interests. Are they artistic, musical, gamers or woodworkers? Tapping into their talents and personal gifts can help absorb a lot of anxiety. Also, jigsaw or word puzzles can help reduce those feelings,” she said. “Find some form of stress tolerance so that they can redirect their attention to a healthy activity, getting their mind off of negative thoughts. Exercise like walking their dog or getting out into nature can improve the mood so much, too.”
Johnson also encourages people at home to challenge themselves. “People could ask themselves ‘what would I like to learn?’ Someone may want to learn a language or a particular thing that they have not had the time to do. This may be the perfect opportunity to start doing that,” she said. “Also, have a daily goal to establish normalcy, time management and routine. Doing that can help reestablish that missing structure.”
For those who are not able to see a family member because they are on lockdown in a nursing home or assisted living facility, if they are older and cannot risk catching the virus or if they live far from each other and cannot see each other in person, Johnson recommends something that worked for one of her patients.
“A client had this same problem. Even though FaceTime and video chat exist now, it is not the same as seeing each other in person. What we decided would work for them was to make a collage of pictures so when they did see the person again, they would offer it up as a gift and go through it together as a memory book,” she said. “Whatever that might look like for someone whether it is a poster, an email or a book, those are very meaningful gifts. Memories are some of the strongest things we have. Being able to do this is one of the most giving things a person can do.”
For couples living together without time apart, it can be very challenging sometimes. “This may be where creating a routine would be very helpful. Each person could engage in their own activity, whatever that may be, for a certain amount of time per day and being able to utilize their individual time but trying to structure that in a way that is agreeable and it will not be the same for everyone,” she said. “For example, one person could journal or quilt and the other person can work in the yard or play a game online. Then, the couple can come back together and cook dinner together or watch television.”
For senior citizens living at home alone or with their spouse, Johnson encourages the family to stay in contact with them as much as possible to ensure that they are safe and not getting out.
“Make sure that they are educated on how serious the situation is and how many resources there are to help them with groceries, medication runs and more,” she said. “If a family member cannot do it, there is an organization volunteering to do it for them. Make sure they are aware of all of the services available to them.”
For those who attend Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) or Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings regularly, both organizations have online meetings via Zoom, Skype, iPhone, Google Hangouts and more, according to www.aa.org and www.na.org.
Johnson encourages everyone to use any available positive resource that brings some type of normalcy back into a person’s life. If anyone is at home dealing with abuse from a family member or knows of it going on, she strongly urges them to call and report it as soon as possible, if they are able. Youth Villages has a hotline for those 18 years old and under to talk with trained crisis counselors available 24 hours per day in Tennessee. Their phone number is 866-791-9222.
There is also a Tennessee statewide crisis hotline. It is 1-855-CRISIS or 1-855-274-7471. There is a crisis text line for anyone who texts “TN” to 741741. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255.
“Anyone who feels that they need help and could benefit from any of these hotlines or text lines, I strongly urge you to do so,” Johnson said. “Do not feel ashamed about it.”
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.