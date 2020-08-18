Due to the ongoing pandemic, the annual Tullahoma Kiwanis Craft Show has been canceled for this year.
According to Jim Miller with the Tullahoma Kiwanis Club, the group announced its usual location for the annual craft show was unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic and thus the show would not go on this year.
“Tullahoma First United Methodist Church has cancelled all events and activities in their Family Activity Center building for the rest of the year,” Miller said in an email to The News. “This building is the location of the craft show Kiwanis has hosted for the last 49 years. The craft fair scheduled for this November 20-21st is cancelled.”
Miller said all club members were as disappointed as the public with the announcement, as the event is a major draw for the club and community.
However, because the church officials want to keep all personnel healthy, hosting the craft fair would not be possible.
“The church officials want to make sure all possible guidelines associated with keeping everyone safe are utilized,” Miller said. “One of the guidelines is not to allow more people in a building than 50% of its capacity. The craft show building is rated at 125 people. With 50+ vendors and the Kiwanis staff of approximately 20 people counting the kitchen volunteers, that totals to over 50% of the 125 person capacity rating and that leaves no room for the customers to enter the building. When you add the customers who normally shop the show, then you understand we would not be complying with guidelines designed to minimize the risk of contracting [COVID-19].”
Miller added that some alternatives for the annual fair were discussed at the meeting, including postponing the event until May of 2021, as well as having the fair both indoors and outdoors.
The group would like to hear from the proposed vendors on what they would like to do and if they would be interested in reserving their booths for the new May date.
“Kiwanis will have a decision to have a show in May based on the amount of interest shown by the vendors,” Miller said in his email. “We want to do it. If the vendors who have paid their booth fee for this November show want to participate in a spring show, you can do that and Kiwanis will apply their November booth fee toward the spring show.”
Should vendors decide to roll over their November booth fee to the spring show, they would be able to keep their preferred booth spot as well, Miller added. Those who paid their November booth fee but did not wish to participate in the spring show will be refunded, Miller said.
As of right now, Miller said in the email, the Kiwanis was planning on holding a November 2021 craft show. It is tentatively scheduled for the week prior to Thanksgiving, he said.
Anyone interested in learning more about the possible spring show should contact the Tullahoma Kiwanis at kiwaniskraftshow@gmail.com. Co-chairmen for the show are John Fetty and Bob Barksdale.
