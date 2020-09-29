After more than six months, Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library will officially welcome patrons back inside starting Monday, Oct. 5.
The library shut its doors to the public mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of several government services to pause services because of the pandemic.
Eventually, the library opened up for curbside service, allowing patrons to order their preferred books online or over the phone and picking them up outside the building.
Now, the library is welcoming patrons back inside.
The reopening is not without multiple restrictions in place to protect the health and safety of patrons and library staff alike, however. Mask requirements, special hours for seniors, limited capacity, social distancing at the public computers and time limits are just some of the new protocols that will be in place starting tomorrow.
All patrons who enter the library building will be required to wear a mask inside, the library announced Tuesday. Those who do not wish to wear a mask will still be able to take advantage of the library’s curbside services.
The library will have a capacity limit of 15 people at one time. Family visits are requested to keep at or under four people. Those who enter the library with their masks on will also be limited to just 30 minutes to make their selections and exit the building. Checkout and hold limits will apply as usual, per the announcement.
As for public computer usage, the library will only have four computers available for use by the public. Computers will be available by appointment only, and usage will be limited to “unemployment applications, job searches, homework, emails or any work and school-related activity.” Public computers may only be used for one hour per patron, and the one-hour time limit will be “strictly enforced.” Computers will be wiped/sprayed with disinfectant after each patron is finished.
No library meeting rooms will be available. There will also be no on-site programming at this time. Restroom facilities will be closed to the public.
There will be no courier service between the two Coffee County libraries, as well, the library announced.
When borrowers are done with their checked out materials, they will all need to be returned to the library via the outdoor book drop.
“Each item will be quarantined before being shelved,” the library announced.
Patrons are encouraged to pre-order items from the library over the phone or online through the Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library Facebook page or through an email request for curbside pickup.
Public Wi-Fi will still be available to access from patron vehicles in the library parking lot, officials said.
There are also special limited hours for in-person library services. Senior patron-only hours will be each weekday from 9 – 10 a.m. Seniors are described as patrons age 60 and older. All patrons will be able to come to the library from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be no Sunday library hours for now.
For questions or to pre-order materials from the library, contact the library at curbside@lannom.org.