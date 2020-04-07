The American Legion began reaching out to its members early in 2019 as part of their 100th birthday celebration. The Legion’s 12,000 posts in each of the 50 states including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, France, Mexico, and the Philippines, began making personal calls, sending emails, or mailing letters to each of its two-million-plus members in an effort to check on each veteran’s welfare.
This initiative was formalized last year at the National Convention in Indianapolis. Buddy Checks, as it is now known to Legionnaires, will be performed at least twice yearly; during The Legion’s birth week in March and again on Veterans Day week.
“This year, given the worldwide threat posed by COVID-19, our 'Buddy Checks' have taken on a new significance and naturally has gained a great deal of momentum. For Post 43 in Tullahoma, this equates to over 200 personal calls, emails, home visits, and letters being made to ensure our veterans and their families are taken care of,” Post 43 Commander Alan Harris said. “If they have a need, we have some simple but effective means to respond. Our local Boy Scouts, for example, have volunteered to help deliver supplies and medication to those veterans who need assistance. Other local groups such as THS JROTC and the local Hands and Feet Ministry have also offered their services.”
“In all reports received thus far, the reaction has been very positive. Our veterans and their spouses are very appreciative knowing that someone cares about their well-being and needs. As you might expect, our core membership is, for the most part, in their 60s and beyond; mostly Vietnam era veterans who will likely be needing increased medical attention,” Harris added. “We also contact all veterans we know, regardless of their membership in our post. It is, after all, why we as an organization exist. Taking care of veterans by lobbying for a dependable VA healthcare system, advocating for a strong national security and strong defense, promoting Americanism through programs such as Boy Scouts and Boys State/Girls State and promoting respect for the American flag, and investing in our youth by helping to maintain family integrity and eliminating child exploitation are the four pillars on which The American Legion is built.”
American Legion Post 43 encourages all veterans to update their contact information with the post by either mailing their current phone listing, address, and email to American Legion Post 43 at P.O. Box 212 in Tullahoma or calling the post at 222-4350.
