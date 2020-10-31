Jean Lelko, RN, has been honored with the Nursing Excellence Award by Tennova Healthcare - Harton
This peer-nominated award, created in honor of 2020 being the “Year of the Nurse,” and in recognition of the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the COVID pandemic, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.
Jean was chosen from numerous nominations for her outstanding contributions in the areas of high quality, compassionate care she shows her patients.
“Tennova Healthcare - Harton is fortunate to have many outstanding nurses like Jean among its ranks. Nurses who deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, who understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others, who can lead in times of crises, and who are true champions of promoting healthcare in our community,” said Marilyn Smith, DNP, RN, CNO of Tennova Healthcare - Harton. “With so much focus this year on the selfless efforts of front line heroes like Jean, we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions our nursing professionals.”
Jean joined Tennova Healthcare - Harton in March of 2008. She has devoted the last 12 ½ years to providing exceptional compassionate care to a diverse group of patients in the Critical Care Unit. Jean is dedicated to creating and maintaining an environment of care for every patient that facilitates both comfort and healing.
From Jean’s annual summer work as a volunteer nurse at a camp for atypically developing children to the year she spent as a missionary in Bolivia, she offers an unmatched skill set that has proven essential in a community that is as dynamic as it is diverse. Jean’s passion and commitment to enhancing patient experience and satisfaction is best exemplified by her engagement with a Spanish speaking patient struggling to communicate. She went as far as to set up an English class for the patient to begin once discharged.
In addition to receiving the Nursing Excellence Award itself, Jean received a cash prize and quintessential book on nursing, written by Florence Nightingale in 1859, that remains relevant to today’s modern nursing attitudes and skills.