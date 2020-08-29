Tullahoma High School hosted the 95th annual Coffee Pot on Thursday night and the Wildcats won, defeating the Red Raiders 42-13. After the game, the THS players and cheerleaders celebrated — gathering on the field for the traditional victory photo. It was a moment that should have been a positive memory for them to look back on fondly when they're older.
But because this is 2020 — when everybody has an opinion, a social media account and few folks think before they tweet – that's only the beginning of this story.
As the sports editor at The News, my job is to cover athletics at Tullahoma High School. I took that celebration photo and shared it on Twitter, where the reactions poured in. While the majority of the responses were positive, there were some people who just couldn't stop themselves from shaming these kids for simply being kids. "So much for social distancing @TSSAA events!" one response read. "And here comes the next big spike in covid cases in Coffee and surrounding counties... How many deaths will be caused by this gathering? Time will tell," read another.
What these individuals, and others like them, are either failing to realize or intentionally ignoring, is that those students were on that field because the adults in charge of high school sports — and their own parents — decided it was safe for them to be there. Gov. Bill Lee allowed contact sports to resume at schools across the state. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, the governing body of high school sports, implemented a detailed set of rules and regulations to allow games to be played while minimizing the risk to players, coaches and spectators. THS is limiting the size of crowds at Wilkins Stadium to 1,946 fans, roughly 36 percent of its full capacity. Fans are required to wear masks and submit to temperature checks at the gate, and the list of safety guidelines goes on.
Whether or not sports should be played in the midst of a pandemic — while a valid question — isn't the issue at hand here. For better or worse, that decision was made long before any of these kids put on their uniforms on Thursday. These students understand that the world today doesn't look like it did even just a year ago and, to their credit, they're not bitter about it.
“Obviously, we lost our season. Nobody likes that, but it’s not everything,” said Colten Tucker, who graduated from THS in May after the pandemic ended his baseball season after just four games. “Obviously, it wasn’t what we wanted, but I can’t complain about the last four years. They’ve been great to me. You just can’t dwell on losing one season, whether it’s the senior season or not.”
As the photographer who took the picture at the center of this controversy, I can say with certainty that the students in that photo spent less than five minutes huddled together. And it's worth pointing out that the photo was taken after these football players had spent the better part of three hours sweating, spitting and tackling players on the opposing team. So how is it that playing football is safe, but standing with a group of your friends and the trophy you just played your heart out to win isn't?
The Coffee Pot is the stuff of local legend, stretching back generations. Anyone who expected the winning players and cheerleaders, regardless which uniform they wore, to simply pick up their helmets and pompoms and file off the field 6 feet apart from one another has clearly never been to a Coffee Pot game. Emotions surrounding the annual rivalry matchup run high every year, regardless of the state of the world. Why would this year be any different? If anything, the atmosphere around this year's game was more charged than in the past. This year's contest marked a return to semi-normalcy after six months of quarantine and virtual learning and suspended practices. These kids were fired up and can we really blame them for wanting to preserve the moment when all the adults involved told them it was safe to play?
If you want to question the wisdom and weigh the possible consequences of the decision to allow high school athletes to suit up this fall, have at it. Adults made those calls and as adults, they should be prepared to defend those decisions. But the kids who smiled for the camera at Wilkins Stadium on Thursday had nothing to do with any of that. They were high school kids doing what high school kids have always done, enjoying a moment with their friends. And isn't that what sports are supposed to be all about?