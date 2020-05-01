Neighborhoods of students from every elementary school in Tullahoma were surprised by their teachers on Friday, April 24 as the educators and school staff decorated their cars, formed caravans and paraded around their students’ neighborhoods to let them know that they were missed.
Participating teachers met up at their schools to form a line with the rest of the teachers. Each school had their own route of neighborhoods that they were scheduled to visit beginning at 10 a.m. and spanning all the way until around 2 p.m.
Students also participated in decorating. Some of them decorated signs for their favorite teacher to hold up as the cars passed. Other students used sidewalk chalk to write out messages to their teachers on their driveways as they passed by.
The parade started off on time, but as teachers began to take a bit longer in each neighborhood because of the excitement of seeing their students. Students waited in anticipation as their teachers would enter each neighborhood. Some of them were so close that students could hear the sounds of air horns and car honks in the distance.
Once the cars entered a neighborhood, only sounds of the students cheering in happiness could be heard among the horns.
Each neighborhood parade lasted about ten minutes, but it felt like only a matter of seconds for students and teachers. Many shouts of “I miss you” and “I cannot wait to see you again” filled the air as students watched their favorite educators pass by.
The parade was fulfilling for both students and teachers, making the COVID-19 pandemic seem not so life-altering for at least a few minutes.
