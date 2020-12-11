Local residents are inviting families to their handmade Christmas wonderland as a way to give back.
For the month of December, Cynthia and David Nunn are inviting Tullahomans to their second annual Christmas wonderland at the old Dr. Pepper Building at 420 E. Lauderdale St.
The wonderland will be open from 5 – 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from now until the last weekend before Christmas. The event is free for everyone, and all the children who come will receive a free Christmas gift.
The Nunns said it was important to give back to the community and to give children a good Christmas experience, especially when the only presents they could receive on Christmas Day would the ones they got from them.
According to David, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wonderland actually expanded into two rooms so there would be enough space for everyone to walk around while maintaining social distancing. Cynthia added along with having hand sanitizing stations and masks available, there will be juice boxes, prewrapped snacks and treat bags for the children.
The Christmas wonderland has several areas for attendees to explore, including Santa’s living room and workshop, Whoville from Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” a reindeer stable and a hot rod diner. All of these displays were handmade by Cynthia, David and David’s brother James. They felt it was important to have something made with love and care for everyone to enjoy.
“When the people see the stuff that was built and all the love and care that went into it, I want them to enjoy it for what it is,” James said. “It’s all about the experience and knowing that people care enough to know that.”
A nativity scene is also on display, since it was important for the Nunns to remind children who come in what the true meaning of Christmas is all about.
“It’s to remind people that Christmas isn’t about the presents; it’s something more important than that,” James said.
Children will also get the chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, played by Jack and Jennette Nunn. According to David, Santa will be interacting with the children as he guides them around to all the displays.
“It’s all interactive with Santa and Mrs. Claus,” David said.
The Nunns aren’t seeking recognition for the wonderland; they just want the community to know there is place where they can find a Christmas getaway and enjoy the spirit of the holiday.
“This is just about caring,” Cynthia said. “Let’s enjoy being a part of something that’s bigger than all of us.”
The Nunns said they intend to keep the Christmas wonderland each year to spread the message of caring each holiday season.
“Just because you don’t know each other doesn’t mean that you’re not still connected or that you don’t care,” Cynthia said. “I want to stay positive for people and give them something to look forward to.”