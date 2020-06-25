The Tullahoma GNC store is not one of the 248 stores GNC Holdings Inc., will be closing after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The Pittsburgh-based health and wellness retailer announced it was accelerating its 2018 plan to close 900 stores over the three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The retailer had been struggling financially for several years, and the pandemic exacerbated those financial difficulties to an unsustainable level.
“The COVID-19 pandemic created a situation where we were unable to accomplish our refinancing and the abrupt change in the operating environment had a dramatic negative impact on our business,” the retailer announced.
In total, the retailer plans to shutter between 800 and 1,200 stores.
The first wave of closures is focused on mall locations, according to the company. The nearest location affected is the Three Star Mall GNC in McMinnville.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.