While the current pandemic is leaving economic destruction in its wake, one mother is doing all she can to keep it from ruining her daughter’s 9th birthday this month.
Ashli Shockley put out a call on her Facebook page this week asking for her friends to help keep her daughter, Madelyn’s birthday, a day to be celebrated.
According to Ashli, she and Madelyn were talking and Madelyn was upset that she wasn’t able to be near her friends during this time of self-isolation and shelter-in-place mandates.
“She started talking about her friends, and it finally came out, ‘I can’t even see them for my birthday,’ which then went into not having a birthday party,” Ashli said. “And I felt bad for her. She’s right at that age where friends mean a lot to her.”
Having friends her own age helps Madelyn learn things about the world in ways she may not want to hear from adults, so being without her friends is also costing Madelyn that social interaction that children need.
Additionally, Ashli said, Madelyn isn’t able to spend time with her other family members, as the majority of them are considered at “high risk” to contract COVID-19.
“All of our family are now considered elderly - they’re 60 to 65 and up. We can’t be around them,” she said.
Ashli added that in the past, all birthdays have been a big family affair, but with the increased risk to the elderly, having family over for Madelyn’s birthday party wasn’t a wise choice. She and her family then contemplated having a friends-only party, but as the pandemic’s grip on the country and Coffee County grew stronger, that idea was scrapped also.
So, without the aid of her daughter’s friends or her family, Ashli decided to see if her friends could help celebrate her daughter’s big day by sending her a birthday card.
“I know I have good friends,” she said. “I knew my friends would respond.”
Ideas like Ashli’s are popping up all over the country, with social media posts highlighting special ways communities show each other love while maintaining social distance. Miniature parades drive through neighborhoods with cars and trucks decorated with balloons, streamers and other signs for birthday celebrants on their special days. Other neighborhoods keep inside but decorate their windows with hearts, bears and other icons to let children find them on walks outside.
Ashli’s received a commitment from nearly two dozen of her friends to send cards to Madelyn on her birthday, which falls two days after Easter, on April 14.
Things have “kind of snowballed” since she first put out the request, Ashli said.
By now, she’s gotten a Christmas card-like network of friends willing to help out.
As a military family, cards are a special form of currency when it comes to talking expressing love and happiness.
“That’s how we communicated with our family other than the phone,” Ashli said, “Cards to her is another way to show someone that you love them.”
If you would like to send a birthday care to Madelyn, mail your cards to Madelyn Shockley, P.O. Box 606, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Madelyn likes the color pink, glitter, cats and Barbies, if you’re looking for a special card to get her.
