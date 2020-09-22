Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) is limiting the amount of singing done in the choir rooms, citing a study out of the University of Colorado, the system announced recently.
According to a press release, the district has been keeping up to date with the latest research on aerosol spread with singing in the classroom. The UC study was also endorsed by the National Association for Music Education, per the release.
"We desire to provide the safest possible environment for our students and staff in this uncertain time of COVID-19," the statement read.
According to Director of Schools Catherine Stephens, the study focused on instrumentalists and deferred the vocalist portion of the study, prompting the school system to put a pause on singing in confined spaces.
“We elected to not sing in classrooms until the study was completed,” Stephens told The News.
She added that the study did indicate a fully-masked indoor singing group would be safe “so long as rehearsal time is limited and there is adequate time provided for air exchange.”
As the students return to in-person learning, TCS has adopted new protocols around singing in general music and choir classrooms which will include:
- Students participating in classes that center around singing will be expected to, at minimum, wear a mask while singing. If a student does not have a mask, one will be provided. If the student is unwilling to wear a mask they will be given an alternative assignment to complete in class.
- Students participating in classes that involve infrequent singing, such as in an elementary music setting, are still strongly encouraged to wear a mask as in all other classes.
- Wherever possible, students will be spaced at six feet intervals and all students will be facing in the same direction.
- Time spent singing will be alternated with time spent in other musical activities so that there is an opportunity for adequate air exchange to occur.
- Where possible, outside doors and or windows will be opened to provide better air exchange.
- If singing outdoors, students will still be expected to follow the above guidelines.
The release went on to say it was the mission of TCS to provide the best possible arts education for the students and to do so in the safest possible environment.
"Keeping our students in school and healthy and our teachers healthy is supremely important," the statement reads. "We appreciate your support in doing whatever it takes to keep students and staff safe and healthy as we return to in-person learning."
Stephens said the TCS Fine Arts staff members were more than capable of following the new guidelines, which are based both from the UC study as well as teacher feedback, though the implementation of those guidelines will vary depending on the building.
“TCS has facilities that run the gamut of age and style,” she said. “Each music classroom will have different solutions to distancing and ventilation. Each teacher will work diligently to make their educational space as safe as possible for their students. Aside from the necessity of wearing masks when singing and limiting the amount of time spent singing, we expect to see different approaches to the other guidelines form school to school.”
While the district waits for further study results, Stephens said instrumental music instruction also has some modifications to make.
The model in the district is currently the Tullahoma High School Marching Band, she said.
“A marching band primarily exists outdoors, and this year’s band has taken that to an extreme in an effort to keep students safe,” Stephens said. “As the year moves along and the THS Band starts to transition indoors, there will be new sets of challenges, but the strategies to be employed when that happens are already being planned.”
Stephens expressed confidence in Directors Justin Scott and Lisa Burden in that planning and implementation process.
“They will do everything in their power to provide a positive and safe educational experience for their band family,” she said. “The TMS Band is already testing the indoor strategies. Changes to how students are seated, modified traffic flow, new instrument storage protocols, enhanced sanitization methods for testing beginners on new instruments are just a few of the tools we are using to make in-person learning safer.”