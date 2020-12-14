Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell was admitted to Unity Medical Center Monday after battling with COVID-19 for several days.
“I have been working from home this week and I will do the same for several more days,” Cordell said earlier this week after testing positive. He had planned to work from home under quarantine for two weeks.
At first the county mayor said his symptoms were relatively mild but his condition necessitated hospitalization Monday.
Prior to his hospitalization, Cordell encouraged everyone to follow social distancing and CDC guidelines.
“We all know this is a very serious matter,” Cordell said.
His hospitalization comes a couple of months after long-time Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman died as result of complications to COVID-19 on Oct. 12. Mayor Norman was 79 at the time of his death.